Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025 is progressing smoothly 

Ganderbal, July 3 (ANI): Pilgrims avail horse services to reach the cave shrine of Shri Amarnath Baba as they start from Baltal Base camp for the annual pilgrimage, in Ganderbal on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Srinagar, July 16:“Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025 is going on seamlessly, and pilgrims are taking darshans of Baba Barfani without any interruption” Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir informed today reacting to the false news being circulated on various Social Media Channels that the Yatra has been suspended. As on 15th July, 2025 more than 2.34 lakh pilgrims have taken darshans, and today on 16th July, pilgrims have proceeded to the Holy Cave from both the routes without any interruption and are taking darshans.

All media outlets are advised to verify facts from official sources before publishing or circulating any information regarding the yatra.

Public is requested to rely only on official updates for accurate and timely information.

