Shri Alakh Sahiba Trust celebrates Guru Purnima

Srinagar, July 10: Shri Alakh Sahiba Trust (Regd.), J&K, today celebrated the annual Hawan on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima at Guru Mata Shri Roop Bhawani Asthapan, Cheshmasahi.As per a statement issued here, the sacred site, located between the renowned Cheshmashahi Garden and Pari Mahal, was filled with spiritual fervour as devotees gathered to pay homage to the revered saint.Adding to this year’s celebrations, the Trust inaugurated a newly constructed building of Meditation and Research Centre dedicated to preserving and promoting Guru Mata’s spiritual teachings, collectively known as Rahasya Updesh.Akshay Labroo (IAS), Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, graced the occasion as chief guest and formally inaugurated the centre. His presence was warmly welcomed by the Trust and devotees.The Hawan commenced on the evening of July 9 and concluded today with the Purna Ahuti, performed amid the recitation of Vedic mantras and Aarti.Devotees from various parts of the Valley participated in the ceremony, offering prayers and expressing deep reverence to Mata Roop Bhawani. Verses from Rahasya Updesh Path were also recited, and Prashad was distributed following the culmination of the rituals.Guru Purnima, observed on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashadha, is a day dedicated to honouring spiritual and academic Gurus who guide and enlighten their disciples. Also known as Vyasa Purnima, the day has been celebrated for over two millennia and holds immense significance in Hindu tradition.Mata Shri Roop Bhawani, born in 1621 at Dedmar, Safakadal (Srinagar), is revered as an incarnation of Sharika Bhagwati, the presiding deity of Hari Parbat. She renounced worldly life at the age of 15 and undertook deep meditation for 12.5 years each at four spiritual sites—Cheshmasahibi, Manigam, Lar, and Waskura, all in present-day Ganderbal district. Cheshmasahi, being her first place of Tapasya, holds special spiritual and historical importance