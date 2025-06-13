Shreya Singhal (IAS) assumes charge as Chief Executive Officer, J&K ERA   

Shreya Singhal (IAS) today formally took on the responsibilities of Chief Executive Officer of the J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency, a specialized agency established by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir to implement and oversee the execution of all externally funded projects within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ms. Singhal, an esteemed alumna of the Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur, from 2018 batch, holds a degree in Chemical Engineering.

She was earlier posted as Additional Director in the Education Department in Delhi.

Immediately after formally assuming the charge of Chief Executive Officer of J&KERA, Ms. Singhal convened an introductory meeting with senior officials of the agency, during which she received a comprehensive overview of the organization’s operational framework.

The senior officers of J&KERA provided her with insights into the broader parameters of the World Bank-funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project, which is currently being executed by J&KERA across the Union Territory.

Ms. Singhal was informed that, till date, 200 out of the total of 213 sub-projects initiated under the World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project have been successfully completed, while work on the remaining sub-projects is actively progressing.

Incoming Chief Executive Officer of J&KERA expressed the hope that all the staff and officers will continue to work with same zeal and enthusiasm with which they have been able to successfully accomplish the previous externally funded projects which have brought about a groundbreaking positive change in the infrastructure development in J&K.