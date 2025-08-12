BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Shortage of jail staff in J&K grossly exaggerated; Prisons Department issues clarification

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

The Prisons Department, Jammu and Kashmir has taken note of a news item titled “Jammu Kashmir ke jailon mein amle ki qilat; Central Jail Srinagar mein 129 asamiyan khaali” published in the local daily Kashmir Uzma on 01 August 2025.

The Department has clarified that the figures and claims presented in the said report are not factually correct and are likely to create misinformation among readers. While there is a marginal shortage of staff in certain jails, the acute deficiency projected in the news item is misleading and does not reflect the actual situation on the ground.

It is further informed that adequate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth functioning and security of all jails in the Union Territory. In addition to the regular prison staff, the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) has also been deployed.

PM Modi condemns Naxal attack on Chhattisgarh police in Dantewada
President honours brave J&K daughters with disabilities for scripting success
DC Srinagar finalizes arrangements for smooth conduct of JKSSB Exams commencing from Dec 11
Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Baramulla’s Uri, 3 terrorists killed
Rajnath Singh inaugurates Rs 2,236 cr worth Border Roads Organisation infra projects
Share This Article
Previous Article DC Pulwama Dr. Basharat Qayoom leads Grand Tiranga Rally from Sports Stadium to Women’s College
Next Article LG Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah participates in Tiranga rally in Srinagar
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Night curfew imposed in Samba border areas for enhanced security
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
CM Omar Abdullah interacts with ICAI members at its 445th Council Meeting in Pahalgam
Breaking Kashmir
LG Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah participates in Tiranga rally in Srinagar
SEO Video
DC Pulwama Dr. Basharat Qayoom leads Grand Tiranga Rally from Sports Stadium to Women’s College
SEO Video