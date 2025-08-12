Shortage of jail staff in J&K grossly exaggerated; Prisons Department issues clarification

The Prisons Department, Jammu and Kashmir has taken note of a news item titled “Jammu Kashmir ke jailon mein amle ki qilat; Central Jail Srinagar mein 129 asamiyan khaali” published in the local daily Kashmir Uzma on 01 August 2025.

The Department has clarified that the figures and claims presented in the said report are not factually correct and are likely to create misinformation among readers. While there is a marginal shortage of staff in certain jails, the acute deficiency projected in the news item is misleading and does not reflect the actual situation on the ground.

It is further informed that adequate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth functioning and security of all jails in the Union Territory. In addition to the regular prison staff, the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) has also been deployed.