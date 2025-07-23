Shopian Sees First Shutdown Since Article 370 Over DCEO Office Shift

Shopian, July 23: Shopian witnessed a complete shutdown today, the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, as residents protested the relocation of the Deputy Chief Education Officer (DCEO) office from the district’s Mini Secretariat to Chitragam, the native village of Zainapora MLA Showkat Hussain Ganai.

Shops and businesses remained closed across the district, with traffic movement partially affected. The call for shutdown, led by the All Party Council, drew support from multiple political parties, civil society groups, and trade associations.

Locals alleged the relocation was politically motivated and a deliberate injustice to Shopian residents. They have demanded the government immediately reverse the order and restore the DCEO office to its original location.

The protest marks the first major shutdown in Shopian since 2019, reflecting growing public anger and unity across political lines in the district.(KNS)