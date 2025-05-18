Shopian MLA flags off sanitation vehicles to boost rural hygiene efforts

Shopian, May 17: In a significant stride toward enhancing rural sanitation in Zainapora area of the district, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Zainapora, Showkat Hussain Ganie on Saturday flagged off six sanitation vehicles, including Hoopers and Dumpers, dedicated to bolstering cleanliness efforts.

The flag-off ceremony was held in the presence of ACD Shopian, Manzoor Ahmad and BDOs Chitragam, Zainapora, Imamsahib, Herman, and Kaprin. These vehicles were formally handed over to the respective BDOs to support ongoing waste management initiatives under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The new additions are expected to significantly improve waste collection, segregation and disposal in rural areas.

Speaking at the occasion, MLA reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring better public health and environmental hygiene in rural communities. “The deployment of these sanitation vehicles is a vital step toward realising our vision of a clean, green and healthy rural environment,” MLA said.

ACD, Shopian, commended the coordinated efforts of local administrative bodies and emphasised the importance of sustained community involvement.

The ceremony witnessed enthusiastic participation from local officials, Panchayat representatives and members of the public, who welcomed the initiative and pledged their continued support in maintaining cleanliness in their areas.