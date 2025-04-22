“Shocking and painful”: President Murmu condoles death of tourists in Pahalgam

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday paid “heartfelt” condolences to the families who have lost their dear ones in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam and also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured ones.

In a post on X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan handle said that the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir is shocking and painful.

“The terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, is shocking and painful. It is a dastardly and inhuman act which must be condemned unequivocally. Attacking innocent citizens, in this case tourists, is utterly appalling and unpardonable,” the post reads.

“My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their dear ones and my prayers for the quick recovery of the injured,” it added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday “strongly” condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam and paid condolences to those who have lost their loved ones.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated that those responsible for this heinous act will be brought to justice.

“I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured person recovers as soon as possible. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected,” PM Modi said.

“Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice…they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakeable, and it will get even stronger,” he added.

The attack, which targeted tourists in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district, took place earlier on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha departed for Srinagar in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack on tourists.

Union Minister JP Nadda also termed the targeting of innocent civilians as “highly reprehensible”

“Deeply anguished by the news of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. The brutal targeting of innocent civilians in this cowardly attack is highly reprehensible. The Modi Government follows a Zero-Tolerance Policy against terrorism. Those involved in this heinous act will not be spared,” Nadda said on X.

“The Union Home Minister is visiting the affected area, and the Hon. Prime Minister is personally monitoring the situation. We are committed to supporting all the affected families and will provide all necessary assistance,” he added.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also reacted to the incident, stating, “Deeply anguished by the news of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam (Jammu & Kashmir). This dastardly attack on innocent civilians is an act of cowardice and highly reprehensible. My thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families.”

Political leaders across parties have strongly condemned the firing incident reported in the Pahalgam area of south Kashmir, calling it an attack on peace and the region’s tourism sector.

Meanwhile, Security forces and police personnel rushed to the site immediately after the attack. Ambulances were also rushed to the location. (ANI)