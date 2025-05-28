Shiv Sena (UBT) releases poster welcoming tourists to J&K, Amarnath Yatra

The Shiv Sena (UBT) Jammu and Kashmir unit has released a poster welcoming tourists to the region and encouraging them to participate in the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

The poster aims to reassure visitors that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is normal and that all is well.

Shiv Sena (UBT) J-K President Manish Sahani has appealed to people to come for the Amarnath Yatra and to explore the region’s tourism potential.

He has also requested that the registration deadline for the yatra be extended to allow more pilgrims to participate.

Sahani said that after the Pahalgam attack, there was an uproar in Jammu and Kashmir. The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, are trying to bring back tourism to Jammu and Kashmir.

He added, “On this note, under the direction of Shiv Sena Party High Command, Shiv Sena UBT Jammu and Kashmir has released a poster. The message is that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is normal. All is well in J&K.”

On May 20, Sahani also took to X and shared a message to tourists and Amarnath pilgrims saying, “Come to J&K…. All is well in J-K”.

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday appealed to tourists to return to Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the region wants peace, not war. He lamented the impact of recent terror attacks on livelihoods tied to tourism, particularly in Pahalgam, ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

Speaking to ANI in Pahalgam, Abdullah said, “The Prime Minister has sent delegations (to various countries). May they send the message that we want peace and we are not in favour of war… Killing innocent people should be stopped.”

Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaishya on Monday chaired a meeting to review the preparedness for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

According to a release, the meeting aimed to ensure seamless coordination among all departments and agencies involved in the smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage.

Key issues discussed included security and traffic management, accommodation for pilgrims, yatra registration facilities, sanitation and fire safety measures.

The DC emphasised meticulous planning and timely execution of all arrangements, reiterating that necessary steps must be taken following established protocols, while incorporating improvements as per current requirements. (ANI)