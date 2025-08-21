Shikarawalla Mohsin Ali Wins Dream Gold at Khelo India Water Sports Festival

Srinagar, Aug 21: From rowing a Shikara at Dal Lake to achieving national glory, 17-year-old Mohsin Ali Kand has made Jammu and Kashmir proud by winning the first gold medal of the Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025 on Thursday. Mohsin clinched gold in the 1000-metres Kayaking event.

A resident of Kand Mohalla, Mohsin’s journey has been nothing short of inspirational. The son of a lower middle-class carpenter, he balanced studies at SP Higher Secondary School with rowing a Shikara to support his family. Despite economic hardships, he credited his father, Fida Hussain Kand, and his coach, Olympian Bilquis Mir, for guiding him towards success.

Mohsin also acknowledged the Jammu and Kashmir Kayaking and Canoeing Association for providing him with necessary training and infrastructure.

His achievement is remarkable given the challenges he faced in maintaining a professional athlete’s diet. Yet, he remained determined and overcame all odds with his strong willpower.

Training on the high-altitude waters of Dal Lake, Mohsin believes, gives him an edge over competitors from across India. He is confident that with continued hard work, he will soon represent the country at international events like the Asian Games, World Championships, and the Olympics.

With his gold medal victory, Mohsin Ali has not only fulfilled a personal dream but also given new hope to Kashmir’s youth in the field of water sports.