Srinagar, May 28: A growing number of tourists have raised serious concerns over the lack of safety measures being followed by Shikara owners on Srinagar’s famed Dal Lake. In recent days, several Shikaras were caught in the middle of the lake during a sudden windstorm, leaving tourists stranded and fearing for their lives.

Despite past incidents and official warnings, many Shikara operators continue to ignore mandatory safety protocols, including the provision of life jackets for passengers. Tourists allege that even after requesting safety gear, they are often denied.

“We asked for life jackets before stepping into the Shikara, but the owner said there were none available,” said Reena Shah, a tourist from Mumbai. “When the winds picked up in the middle of the lake, we were terrified. It’s a beautiful ride, but the fear of drowning ruined the experience.”

In recent weeks, videos have surfaced on social media showing tourists stranded mid-lake during heavy winds, sparking a wave of criticism. In most cases, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the tourist police had to intervene to safely rescue those caught in the dangerous conditions.

Tourist advocate groups are calling for strict regulation, noting that negligence could lead to serious tragedies. “It’s a life-and-death situation. If anything happens out there, who is responsible?” asked Sunil Dube, a tourist from Delhi. “There are no safety instructions, no jackets, and no accountability.”

While tourists are raising alarms, some Shikara owners argue they are financially incapable of meeting safety standards.

“How can we afford life jackets when we are barely making enough to feed our families?” asked Ghulam Nabi, a Shikara owner operating near Nehru Park. “The tourist season is not consistent, and we have no help from the government.”

Echoing the same concerns, another owner, Irfan Ahmad, added, “We understand the importance of safety, but we need support. These jackets cost money, and our earnings are not enough. If the authorities help us, we are willing to comply.”

A senior official from the tourist police, speaking to Rising Kashmir, admitted that drives had been conducted in the past against non-compliant boat operators. “We had taken action against several Shikara owners in previous drives, but we are planning to intensify it again,” he said. “Anyone found violating safety norms will be dealt with firmly.”

Until better regulations are enforced and safety equipment becomes a standard part of every ride, concerns remain high among those visiting the iconic lake.