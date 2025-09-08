Sheikh Ashiq inaugurates Food Street at Narbal Highway

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 07: Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) State Secretary, Sheikh Ashiq on Sunday inaugurated the newly established Food Street at Narbal Highway, marking the launch of a modern gastronomic hub for residents of Srinagar and Baramulla districts.

The Food Street has been designed as a one-stop destination for food lovers, bringing together popular international brands alongside traditional Kashmiri cuisines. With an array of outlets serving diverse culinary options, the project aims to create a lively space where visitors can experience both global flavours and local delicacies under one roof.

People associated with the initiative said the project was developed keeping in mind the growing demand for quality food and recreational spaces along the highway. Located on a busy stretch that connects Srinagar with north Kashmir, the Food Street is expected to serve not only local residents but also travellers, adding comfort and hospitality services to the route.

Speaking at the inaugural function, Sheikh Ashiq said the facility is more than just a commercial venture. “This Food Street will promote tourism while providing a space where global and Kashmiri flavours meet, reflecting our culture of hospitality. It will also generate employment opportunities for our youth and contribute to the local economy,” he remarked.

Local entrepreneurs and vendors who have set up their businesses at the new hub expressed hope that the Food Street will attract steady footfall and become a landmark stop for food enthusiasts travelling across Kashmir.