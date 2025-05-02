Top Stories

She walked a mile to school every day & scaled top ranks

• Overcoming hardships, Tral’s Shabnum shines in Class 12 exams

Javid Sofi
Javid Sofi
2 Min Read

Pulwama: In a remarkable display of resilience and determination, Shabnum Sadiq, a tribal girl from Tral in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, has secured an impressive 92.6% in the Class 12 examinations, the results of which were declared on April 30, 2025. Her success story has become a source of inspiration for many across the region.
A resident of Kathward, a Bakerwal settlement nestled in the remote hilly terrain near Panner village, Shabnum lives with her family in a modest tarpaulin shelter, far from even the most basic infrastructure. With no paved roads and limited access to transportation, reaching school each day was a struggle.
“I had to walk nearly a kilometre every day just to catch a passenger vehicle to school,” Shabnum shared. “Irregular transport services often caused delays and cost me valuable time.”
The eldest of four siblings, including three younger brothers, Shabnum’s family survives on her father’s meagre income as a manual labourer. With no money for private tuition, she relied entirely on self-study, dedicating nearly eight hours a day to her education.
A student at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Tral, Shabnum was known for her discipline and focus. She took detailed notes in class and revised them diligently every morning and evening.
“I believe hard work and dedication are the keys to success,” she said. “One must stay focused to achieve their goals.”
Shabnum credits her success to the unwavering support of her parents, maternal uncle, and her teachers at GHSS Tral, who continuously motivated her through challenging times.
Looking ahead, Shabnum now aspires to crack the prestigious UPSC exams and become an administrative officer.
“I know it’s tough and full of challenges, but I’m prepared to face them,” she said confidently.

 

 

You Might Also Like

Omar Abdullah likely to meet Amit Shah today

Snowfall hits Sonamarg’s popular trekking spots

Despite subzero conditions, work of Asia’s longest tunnel continues unabated

Panchayat, ULB elections to be held soon, says LG Sinha

Fresh snowfall hits upper reaches in Kashmir

Share This Article
Previous Article Fresh ceasefire violation by Pak triggers uncertainty in Uri LoC villages
Next Article Clampdown on terror ecosystem: 21 locations raided in Srinagar
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Chinese Duplicity
Editorial
Pahalgam Terror Attack: No one will be spared, terrorism will be rooted out: Amit Shah
Top Stories
NIA DG departs from Pahalgam after visiting terror attack site
Top Stories
WAVES 2025 marks historic shift: Create in India, Create for the World: PM Modi
Top Stories