‘She is just wearing mask of secularism’: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh slams Mamata Banerjee

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday strongly criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of lying and disrespecting the country’s laws and constitution. He said she is doing ‘vote bank politics’ in the name of secularism.

Speaking to ANI, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said, “Mamata Banerjee is lying and insulting the country’s laws and constitution… She is just wearing a mask of secularism and doing votebank politics. She has come up as the Jinnah of modern India… TMC has become the Muslim League of modern India…”

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state would not be divided and ruled under her watch.

She added that people from the Muslim community are “pained” by the Waqf Amendment Act, but she appealed to them not to be swayed by the political provocation.

Also, violence erupted in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Tuesday during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, with clashes between demonstrators and police resulting in stone-pelting and torched police vehicles.

While talking about the extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said, “This is a welcome step… This is a new India under PM Narendra Modi…”

Rana is being extradited to India, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take custody of him upon arrival.

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, was convicted in the US for the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives and providing material support to the group responsible for the Mumbai attacks that killed over 174 people.

The Indian government has been seeking his extradition for years, and the US Supreme Court’s recent decision has paved the way for his transfer to India.

Rana’s extradition marks a significant step in the pursuit of justice for the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. (ANI)