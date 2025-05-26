Shashi Tharoor-led all party delegation to visit Panama from May 27-29 to convey India’s message of zero tolerance for terrorism

An all-party parliamentary delegation from India, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, will visit Panama from May 27-29.

The visit aims to convey India’s message of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

In a press release on Monday, the Indian Embassy in Panama said, “An all-party parliamentary delegation from India, led by Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, will be visiting the Republic of Panama from 27-29 May 2025 to convey India’s strong message of zero-tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

The delegation includes Rajya Sabha MP Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha); Lok Sabha MP G M Harish Balayogi (Telugu Desam Party); Lok Sabha MP Shashank Mani Tripathi; Rajya Sabha MP Bhubaneswar Kalita; Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora; Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya; and Taranjit Singh Sandhu, former Ambassador of India to US.

The press release further stated that the delegation will be interacting with Panamanian leadership and key interlocutors from media, strategic community, Indian community and diaspora, and friends of India in Panama, underlining the strong message of unity and brotherhood as well as India’s collective resolve to fight against the scourge of terrorism.

Meanwhile, Shashi Tharoor, leading an all-party delegation, attended the 59th Independence Day celebrations of Guyana at the Albion Sports Complex in Berbice. Following a meeting with Prime Minister Brigadier Mark Anthony Phillips (Retd.), Tharoor spoke about the larger scope of cooperation between the two nations.

Expressing his gratitude, Tharoor acknowledged the hospitality extended by the Prime Minister, who hosted a dinner attended by several cabinet members. During the dinner, discussions included key issues like terrorism.

He told ANI, “I am extremely grateful for the warm welcome extended by the Prime Minister, who hosted us for dinner. Guyana’s 59th Independence Day is coming up. We were very touched when the Prime Minister insisted we come for dinner. Many members of the cabinet were also present. We had some very good conversations. We mentioned the issues of terrorism.”

The all-party delegation aims to brief international partners on India’s response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)