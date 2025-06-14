Kashmir

Sharda Puja held at LoC in Teetwal, first major event after ‘Op Sindoor’

Teetwal, June 13: Annual Varshik Abhishek of Sharda Pratima at LoC in Teetwal area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district was conducted by Sringeri pujaris.
A statement issued here said that it was the first major event held at LoC after ‘Operation Sindoor’. A group of 50 pilgrims coming all the way from Kalady, Kerala on bikes also attended the puja. Earlier, chairman of Save Sharda Committee Kashmir Ravinder Pandita received the bike rally. Local army officers and members of committee also participated to mark the second jayanti of consecration of sharda idol. “Religious and border tourism must be started and government should also start e-passes,” said Pandita. A large group of locals also participated in the Bhandara and Abhishek celebrations.

 

 

 

