Shantamanu assesses Civil Defence preparedness in Srinagar district

SRINAGAR, MAY 31:- Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Higher Education, (Mentor District Srinagar), Shantamanu, on Saturday chaired a meeting of Civil Defence Coordination Committee here at Meeting Hall of DC Office Srinagar to assess the on ground preparedness regarding civil defence, emergency services and public reassurance measures in Srinagar district.

Shantamanu had a detailed assessment of the Civil Defence preparedness, focusing on the readiness to handle emergencies and ensure the safety of critical installations and residents in the district.

The ACS also discussed in detail all aspects of Civil Defence measures viz, district preparedness, exigency plan and essential services to be provided through any troublesome circumstances. He reviewed the measures being taken to further strengthen the civil defence mechanisms, ensuring security of critical infrastructure and citizen safety.

He underscored the importance of seamless coordination among various departments and agencies to bolster public confidence and enhance the effectiveness of emergency responses and confidence on the ground.

The ACS acknowledged the proactive measures taken by the district administration Srinagar, to fortify civil defence measures and ensure swift action in times of emergency.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, who is also the Controller Civil Defence Srinagar, apprised the meeting of the Civil Defence measures, exigency plan and preparedness put in place to deal any emergent situation through a detailed powerpoint presentation.

He also briefed the ACS about the safety and security measures being put in place at vital and important installations in the District.

Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Dr Owais Ahmad, who was also present in the meeting, assured all possible support from the Corporation to the district administration to handle emergencies.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mir Imtiyaz-Ul Aziz, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Aadil Fareed, Superintendent of Police, Umer Shah, Chief Planning Officer, Fayaz Ahmad, Deputy Controller Civil Defence, Superintending Engineers of R&B, KPDCL, KPTCL, SDM West, Tehsildars, Officers from SDRF, YS&S, Education, Fire & Emergency, FCS&CA, consultant DDMA and other concerned departments.