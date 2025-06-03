Shaleen Kabra launches online services for Central Record Rooms Jammu, Srinagar

Financial Commissioner Revenue, Shaleen Kabra, today launched online services of Central Record Room Jammu and Kashmir aiming at improving the public access to government programs and enhancing citizen services.

These services have been integrated with the JK Revenue Portal and are part of a broader initiative to streamline government processes, reduce bureaucratic hurdles and provide more convenient, efficient access to essential services. These online services included access to important revenue-related documents which are available in the Central Record Rooms of Jammu and Srinagar.

The key benefits for the citizens of this initiative will be greater convenience to access services without needing to visit government offices i.e. Central Record Room Jammu and Srinagar in person. Besides, this will ensure reduced wait times, improved efficiency by submission of applications easily, faster responses, enhanced transparency and reduced paperwork.

The citizens can avail these services by visiting jkrevenue.nic.in via their computers, smart phones or tablets. The Revenue Department has affirmed its commitment to continually expand its digital offerings to meet the evolving needs of the public and further enhance government service delivery.

The launch event was attended by Kanta Devi, Regional Director Survey and Land records Jammu and Dr.Tahir Firdous, Additional Commissioner with Financial Commissioner Revenue J&K.