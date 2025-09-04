Shailendra Kumar visits Mountain Research Centre for Field Crops- Khudwani

Follow us on

Kulgam, September 2: Principal Secretary to Agriculture Production and PWD, Shri Shailendra Kumar, today visited the Live Exhibition of Temperate Rice Biodiversity at the Mountain Research Centre for Field Crops (MRCFC)- Khudwani, SKUAST-Kashmir. He was accompanied by Vice Chancellor SKUAST-Kashmir, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganie; Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Shri Athar Aamir; ADC Kulgam; Director Agriculture; Director Research; Director Planning; Chief Agriculture Officers; Scientists from MRCFC-Khudwani; Programme Coordinators of South Kashmir KVKs; and officers from various line departments.

During the visit, Shri Kumar undertook a detailed tour of the research trials and was briefed about the centre’s ongoing research & seed production programmes. He was apprised of the centre’s remarkable contributions over the past eight decades in rice and other field crops, with a special emphasis on the meticulous germplasm conservation program. The Principal Secretary stressed on the need for demand-driven and development-oriented research to bridge the gap between the demand and supply of food grains in J&K. Kumar also emphasized scaling up oilseed production capacity to meet the ambitious target of area expansion to 3 lakh hectares under oilseed cultivation. He called for the popularization of advanced, proven technologies among farmers through frontline demonstrations. Shri Kumar further assured support for upgrading the centre’s research, development, and educational role through adequate funding.

Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganie, Vice Chancellor SKUAST-Kashmir, congratulated the Khudwani centre for serving as a role model and for gaining recognition at prestigious national and international platforms. Addressing the critical issue of rice blast disease, Professor Ganie highlighted that MRCFC, Khudwani serves as Nodal Centre for Rice Blast Screening in India, underscoring its national significance in crop protection research.

Dr. Najeeb ul Rehman Sofi, Head of MRCFC Khudwani, presented a comprehensive progress report detailing the centre’s remarkable journey and achievements since its establishment in 1942. He also highlighted the centre’s pivotal role in developing rice, rapeseed, and wheat varieties, which have contributed significantly to improvements in productivity, quality, and area coverage. His presentation showcased how the institution has evolved into a premier research facility over more than eight decades of dedicated service to agricultural science.

The visit underscored the government’s commitment to strengthening agricultural research infrastructure and promoting profitable & sustainable farming practices in the Kashmir valley.