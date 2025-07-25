Kashmir

Shailendra Kumar reviews Physical, Financial achievements

Srinagar, July 24:  The Principal secretary APD  Shailendra Kumar(IAS) today convened a meeting of  Directors, Joint directors, Provincial Heads, Scheme heads,  Sectoral officers of the department of agriculture, and allied  departments at agriculture complex Lalmandi Srinagar and took stock of the physical/ financial achievements under Holistic agriculture development program (HADP), CAPEX and CSS.According to a statement issued here, during The meeting the implementation of projects under the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) were  discussed threadbare.  Different Centrally Sponsored Schemes being implemented by the department of agriculture, and allied department came under discussion.  Addressing the meeting Shailendra Kumar highlighted the importance of expeditious and judicious expenditure of funds under different projects of HADP and CAPEX and CSS.

 

National Conference on Indian Ethos in English Writings concludes at CUK
Strictly implement COTPA across district: DC Kulgam
5 injured near Morh Zojila in Ganderbal
Health dept launches comprehensive health initiative in Leh Schools
Hotline electricity connection supply to sub-district hospitals in Chadoora, Beerwah introduced
