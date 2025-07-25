Shailendra Kumar reviews Physical, Financial achievements

Srinagar, July 24: The Principal secretary APD Shailendra Kumar(IAS) today convened a meeting of Directors, Joint directors, Provincial Heads, Scheme heads, Sectoral officers of the department of agriculture, and allied departments at agriculture complex Lalmandi Srinagar and took stock of the physical/ financial achievements under Holistic agriculture development program (HADP), CAPEX and CSS.According to a statement issued here, during The meeting the implementation of projects under the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) were discussed threadbare. Different Centrally Sponsored Schemes being implemented by the department of agriculture, and allied department came under discussion. Addressing the meeting Shailendra Kumar highlighted the importance of expeditious and judicious expenditure of funds under different projects of HADP and CAPEX and CSS.