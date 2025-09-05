Shailender Kumar reviews flood damages, dev projects at SKUAST-J

Follow us on

Jammu, Sep 4: Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Agriculture Production Department, Shailender Kumar, conducted an exhaustive visit to Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology (SKUAST), Chatha Campus, Jammu, following the devastating flash floods occurred on 26th August, 2025.

According to a statement issued here, the Additional Chief Secretary reviewed the extent of damage to the academic, research and allied infrastructure. He interacted with the university authorities, faculty members and students. He issued critical directives aimed at enhancing the institutional resilience against the future calamities.

The University was advised to engage the Irrigation and Flood Control Department for a long-term structural solution to the recurring flash floods from Ballol Nallah and its tributaries. Emphasis was placed on a thorough hydrological study to identify high-risk overflow zones. It was further directed that SKUAST-Jammu may engage a nationally reputed consultant through IIT Jammu to design an integrated flood mitigation plan with expenses to be met from university funds.

While interacting with the hostel boarders, the Additional Chief Secretary, accompanied by Vice Chancellor Professor B.N. Tripathi and senior university officers, advised the students to maintain calm and adhere to hygiene protocols in hostel and campus premises. He directed the university authorities to ensure provision of safe and nutritious food. He assured the students that academic continuity would be maintained through online classes. The syllabus for the current semester shall be completed within the notified timeline to avoid any academic loss, he added.

He reiterated the government’s commitment towards supporting the University in both immediate restoration and long-term infrastructural strengthening.