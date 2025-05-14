Shaheen demands jobs for kin of shelling-hit families

Srinagar, May 13: Janata Dal (United) president for Jammu and Kashmir, G M Shaheen on Tuesday appealed to the Government of India and the J&K Lieutenant Governor’s administration to provide immediate relief and rehabilitation to residents of border villages in Poonch and Rajouri.

Shaheen expressed profound concern over the loss of innocent lives and the widespread suffering of those living along the border. He said continuous firing and drone strikes have forced thousands of families to abandon their homes, many losing all their possessions in the process.

The JD(U) leader said the constant fear has gripped these communities due to unabated ceasefire violations. He urged authorities to promptly establish temporary shelters and ensure access to medical aid for the displaced.

Shaheen demanded an immediate compensation package for all affected families. He specifically called for government jobs under the Special Recruitment Rules (SRO) for the next of kin of those killed in the violence and financial assistance for rebuilding homes and businesses.

“The families of the martyrs should not be left to suffer,” he said, urging for the expedited processing of relief claims. He also advocated for employment opportunities and educational support for youth who have lost their primary income earners.

The JD(U) leader said the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri have borne the brunt of the cross-border violence and insisted that relief efforts and funding be prioritised for these worst-hit areas. He called on local administrations to ensure the swift distribution of aid.

Reaffirming his party’s solidarity with the affected communities, Shaheen acknowledged their resilience but stressed their need for external support to rebuild. He reiterated his appeal to both the Union and Jammu & Kashmir governments to act swiftly, asserting that it is the state’s duty to protect its citizens and provide comprehensive support during this crisis.