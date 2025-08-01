Shah Rukh Khan wins his career’s first National Award, shares honour with Vikrant Massey

Finally! Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday bagged his first-ever National Award for his intriguing performance in the film ‘Jawan’. This feat is an ode to his illustrious career spanning over three decades.

The actor shares the Best Actor award with Vikrant Massey, who won for his role in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directorial ’12th Fail’.

The names of the winners of the 71st National Film Awards were revealed at a press briefing at the National Media Centre in New Delhi.

Fans have been beaming with joy ever since Shah Rukh and Vikrant have been adjudged as the recipients of Best Actor for the National Film Awards.

“This is huge! Shah Rukh finally receiving his first National Award win,” an X user wrote.

“So so happy. Both SRK and Vikrant deserve it,” another social media user commented.

In January 2023, Shah Rukh made his comeback to the big screen after a 4-year hiatus with YRF’s ‘Pathaan’. The film created a storm at the box office, drawing in a huge audience. After the blockbuster success of ‘Pathaan’, SRK treated fans to another blockbuster ‘Jawan’, which helped him earn his first National Award.

Directed by Atlee, ‘Jawan’ starred SRK alongside Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Ridhi Dogra.

Previously, post the success of Jawan, the makers held a press conference in Mumbai, where SRK expressed his gratitude to the makers for their love for the film.

“It’s a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever,” SRK shared.

‘Jawan’ was one of the highest-grossing films of 2023. ’12 Fail’ was also released a month later Jawan’s theatrical release. With his versatile acting skills, Vikrant left everyone speechless.

Based on a book by Anurag Pathak, ’12th Fail’ chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an IPS officer. The film puts the spotlight on his journey and how his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, was instrumental in his rise.

The film emerged as a word-of-mouth hit towards the end of 2023, grossing nearly Rs 60 crore worldwide at a time when mid-budget films were not even getting theatrical releases.

With ’12th Fail’, Vikrant undoubtedly skyrocketed to fame. (ANI)