Several youth join PDP in Rafiabad

Srinagar, Jun 25: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday organised a youth meeting and joining ceremony at Rafiabad, presided over by Altaf Malik, the contested candidate for the constituency. Zonal presidents, block presidents, and youth leaders were also present at the event.

During the meeting, Malik highlighted the party’s agenda, vision and mission. He stressed the importance of youth participation in regional development.

On this occasion, dozens of young people formally joined the PDP. They expressed their commitment to advancing the party’s “pro-people” policies. They were warmly welcomed by the constituency leadership, who assured them of support and guidance.

Malik addressed the gathering, saying youth are the future of the region. “Young people have endured suppression and anxiety in the past, and although they actively participated in the recently concluded assembly elections, they remain disappointed with the NC-led government,” he said.

The PDP leader accused the government of being vocal about luxuries while remaining silent on pressing public issues.

He expressed concern over the future of thousands of general category aspirants, saying the six-month deadline set by the cabinet sub-committee has expired without resolution.

Malik urged the government to address these issues immediately, warning that many youths’ futures are still at stake.