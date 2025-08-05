Several legislators call on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, raise issues concerning development

Several Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) today called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at Civil Secretariat, Srinagar, to discuss a range of public concerns and development issues of their respective constituencies.

The legislators who met the Chief Minister included Ali Mohammad Dar (Chadoora), Dr. Shafi Ahmad Wani (Beerwah), Saifuddin Bhat (Khan Sahib) and Javed Iqbal Choudhary (Budhal).

During the meeting, the MLAs brought to the Chief Minister’s attention various constituency-specific issues relating to infrastructure development, public service delivery and implementation of welfare schemes. They urged for swift redressal of pressing public demands to ensure timely benefits reach the people.

The MLAs further urged the Chief Minister to take necessary measures for early opening of tourist destinations of Tosamaidan and Doodhpathri in Budgam district, as the livelihoods of the local population depend on these areas.

The legislators also expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for recently extending the power amnesty scheme to electricity consumers across Jammu and Kashmir. They lauded the initiative as a significant step towards providing relief to thousands of households grappling with non-payment of timely power bills resulting in interest and penalty on principal amount and making it difficult for them to clear the payments.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah assured the legislators that the government remains committed to addressing the genuine concerns of the people and emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts between the administration and elected representatives for inclusive development.