Several families in Pulwama’s Wahibugh without potable water for two years

Pulwama, Apr 12: Several families in Wahibugh village of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district have been facing acute water scarcity for the past two years, as a vital water supply line remains defunct.

Residents of Wazanpora locality in Wahibugh village alleged that a pipeline that once provided them potable water has not been operational for over two years.

“Around 10 to 12 families had tap connections from this line, and all of them have been affected,” said Mohammad Abdullah Bhat, a local resident.

Bhat told Rising Kashmir that despite repeated pleas and visits to concerned offices, the issue remains unresolved. “We’ve been moving from pillar to post for the restoration of this water line, but no action has been taken,” he said.

Another resident, Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, expressed frustration over receiving water bills without receiving any water.

“We are forced to fetch water from a spring located nearly half a kilometre away. It is unfair to charge us for a service we don’t get,” he said.

The villagers, many of whom are manual labourers and live below the poverty line, say the lack of water has added to their daily struggles.

“Despite our financial hardships, we are made to pay for a basic necessity we’ve been deprived of,” said Mushtaq.

They appealed to the Executive Engineer of Jal Shakti Department, Pulwama, to take serious note of the issue and resolve it urgently.

“If the department cannot restore the supply, they should cancel our registration numbers and stop sending bills,” said Bhat.

Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Pulwama didn’t provide any details about the issue and asked to contact the concerned Junior Engineer, who assured early redressal.

“I will instruct my field staff to rectify the issue at the earliest,” the JE said.