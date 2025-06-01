Breaking

Several deputations meet Minister Javed Rana

RK Online Desk
Several deputations on Sunday met Minister Javed Ahmed Rana at his camp office, apprising him of their issues and seeking early redressal.

The Minister listened attentively to their concerns and assured them that their issues would be looked into and appropriate action would be taken.

A deputation of daily wagers from Poonch, working under the CAMPA scheme in Social Forestry since 2013, met the Minister and sought regularization of their services.

The Minister assured them that their demand would be considered taken for early resolution.

Another delegation of Kisan Khidmat Ghar, operating in Poonch district, met the Minister and sought financial support to cover operational costs, aiming to improve efficiency and community outreach.

The Minister assured the delegation that their demand would be examined and suitable action would be taken.

Minister Javed Ahmed Rana assured both deputations that their concerns and issues would be addressed in a timely manner.

The deputations thanked the Minister for his understanding and support, expressing hope that their issues would be resolved soon.

