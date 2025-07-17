Several Delegations call on CM Omar Abdullah at Public Outreach Office in Jammu

Several deputations and individuals today called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at the Public Outreach Office, Raabita, Jammu, and apprised him of various issues, grievances and sector-specific demands.

The visiting delegations and individuals expressed gratitude for the government’s open-door policy and brought forth important concerns from diverse sectors including infrastructure, automobile, education, industry, sports, adventure tourism, and welfare of specially-abled children.

Ms. Kavita Shirvaikar, Managing Director of Patel Engineering Ltd., along Deputy General Manager and Project In-charge of the Parnai Hydro Electric Project, discussed key issues pertaining to the implementation and progress of the hydroelectric project in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sanjay Aggarwal, Chairperson of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), Jammu, led a delegation conveyed sector-specific recommendations aimed at strengthening the automobile industry in the region.

In recognition of outstanding sports achievements, Satwik Luthra, who secured silver medals in both the Khelo India Games held in Patna (May 2025) and the National Games in Himachal Pradesh (December 2024), was warmly acknowledged for bringing laurels to Jammu and Kashmir in the field of weightlifting.

Dr. Harpreet Singh, Principal of Jammu Sanskriti School, met the Chief Minister to felicitate the Children with Special Needs (CWSN) achievers who excelled in Volleyball and Badminton at the Special Olympics Bharat’s National Unified Sports Meet held at IIT Gandhinagar.

Rakesh Sharma, President, Confederation of Industries & Commerce J&K, and Member of the National Council of CPI, called on the Chief Minister along with other representatives to raise pressing issues being faced by entrepreneurs and the industrial sector in the region.

Dr. Surinder Kumar Atri, Principal of Government Medical College, Kathua, apprised the Chief Minister about various academic and infrastructural challenges at the college and sought government intervention for redressal.

Kamal Gupta, Chairman of the J&K Private School Association, along with senior representatives, discussed challenges confronting unaided private schools and emphasized the need for policy support to sustain quality education.

A delegation of Pashmina Goat Project, met the Chief Minister to discuss further developmental opportunities under the initiative.

A delegation of Xtreme Adventures briefed the Chief Minister on the potential and revival strategies for adventure tourism in Jammu region, stressing its role in employment generation and youth engagement.

A group of NSS Volunteers who represented Jammu and Kashmir at the prestigious NSS Republic Day Parade Camp in New Delhi on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day also called on the Chief Minister to share their experiences and achievements.

Former Minister Ajay Sadhotra also met the Chief Minister and held a brief interaction.

The Chief Minister appreciated contributions of the visiting delegations in their respective fields and assured appropriate follow-up on each matter raised during the interactions.