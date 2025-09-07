Seventh Body of Kashmiri Worker recovered from Himachal Landslide, to be Airlifted on Monday: JKSA

Follow us on

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Sunday said that the seventh and final body of a Kashmiri worker, who was trapped under the debris in the tragic Kullu landslide, has now been recovered.

In a statement, Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor of the Association, said that SP Kullu, Karthikeyan Gokulchandan, informed him that the recovery operation led by the district administration with the support of the NDRF and other agencies successfully retrieved the last missing worker.

“With this, all seven mortal remains of Kashmiri workers who lost their lives in the unfortunate landslide have been recovered,” Khuehami said. He added that the mortal remains will be repatriated with full dignity and respect, and will be transported via Chandigarh Airport on Monday before being flown to Srinagar. Upon arrival, the J&K Government will provide ambulances to ensure the mortal remains reach their native villages for the final rites.

Expressing deep gratitude, Khuehami thanked the Himachal Pradesh Government, the district administration, and SP Kullu for their tireless and compassionate efforts in carrying out the challenging rescue and recovery operation under difficult circumstances. He also acknowledged the humanitarian approach of the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, who ensured dignified transportation and full support throughout.

Association also expressed gratitude to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and other central agencies who worked relentlessly, in extremely harsh and risky conditions, to recover the trapped workers. “Their selfless service, courage, and perseverance in the face of adversity not only brought closure to grieving families but also reaffirmed our collective faith in humanity,” he added.

The Association also acknowledged the Jammu and Kashmir Government’s timely support and assistance in facilitating ambulance and transportation services.