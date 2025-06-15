Seven passengers onboard feared dead after helicopter crashes in Uttrakhand 

The seven passengers onboard the helicopter that crashed near the forested area of Gaurikund in Uttarakhand early on Sunday morning are feared dead, State Disaster Response Force said.

According to preliminary information, the helicopter operated by Aryan Aviation crashed due to bad weather.

SDRF and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are on the spot carrying out the relief operations in the area have been facing challenges as the site of crash is said to be a difficult and inaccessible area.

According to the statement by UCADA, the helicopter that crashed around 5:20 am today carried six passengers and a pilot. The passengers in the helicopter hailed from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The official statement said, “Today, at around 5:20 am, a helicopter, which was going from Shri Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi, has been reported to have crashed near Gaurikund. There were six passengers (5 adults and 1 child) and the pilot.The passengers in the helicopter are from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.”

Utttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Aauthority (UCDA) said that the NDRF and SDRF teams have been dispatched to the spot of the crash for rescue operations.

“In view of relief and rescue, NDRF and SDRF teams have been dispatched to the site of the incident,” the official statement read.

Inspector General (Garhwal Range) Rajiv Swaroop said that the site of the crash was a very remote area.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief and prayed for the safety of the travellers.In a post on X, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote, “Very sad news has been received about a helicopter crash in Rudraprayag district. SDRF, local administration and other rescue teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I pray to Baba Kedar for the safety of all the travellers.”Earlier, after the reports of the helicopter going missing surfaced, Uttarakhand ADG Law and Order, Dr V Murugeshan, said that the helicopter that went missing in Gaurikund has crashed.

