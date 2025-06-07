BreakingKashmir

Seven Injured in Road Accident in Tangmarg

ARIF RASHID
ARIF RASHID
1 Min Read

Srinagar, June 7: At least seven people were injured in a road accident on Saturday in the Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

According to a police official, the accident occurred in the afternoon, and all the injured were immediately shifted to Sub-District Hospital Tangmarg for treatment.

“Two of the injured — Priyanka, 22, a resident of Punjab, and Mohid, 12, son of Tanveer Ahmad Ganie from Pattan — were referred to JVC Hospital in Srinagar for advanced medical care,” the official said.

However, the condition of the other five injured persons is stable into Condition.

Meanwhile, Police have registered a case at Tangmarg Police Station under the relevant sections of law related to this incident.

