Kashmir

Seven injured in Ganderbal road accident

Umar Raina
Ganderbal, June 04: At least seven people sustained injuries in a road accident that took place in the main market area of Gund in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday.
According to reports the accident occurred when a Maruti Swift vehicle (registration number JK01AW-0426) collided with an Alto K10 (registration number JK02DE-0697), resulting in injuries to seven individuals. The injured were immediately rushed to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) Gund for medical treatment. The injured have been identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Khan, son of Bashir Khan, Abid Ahmad Zargar, son of Mohammad Shafi
Mohammad Irfan Hajam, son of Ghulam Mohammad, Mohammad Saqib Yatoo, son of Hilal Ahmad — all residents of Baramulla, Banya Gujar, son of Buta Gojar Shah Mohammad Kassana, son of Sadiq Kassana, Mohammad Nawab Gujar, son of Sher Ali all residents of Jammu. While all the injured were initially taken to PHC Gund, three of them — Banya Gujar, Shah Mohammad Kassana and Mohammad Nawab Gujar — were later referred to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Kangan for further treatment.

 

 

