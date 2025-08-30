BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Seven Family Members Killed as Landslide Hits House in J&K’s Reasi 

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
Follow us on

A family of seven died after a landslide, triggered by heavy rainfall, struck a residential house in Bhadder village of Mahore tehsil in Reasi district, officials said on Saturday .

According to officials, the incident occurred early in the morning when a massive landslide hit the house located on a steep slope, burying the structure under debris.

The house was occupied by multiple family members at the time of the incident.

“Seven people were trapped under the debris. Rescue teams, including personnel from the police, SDRF, and local administration, were dispatched immediately, and all bodies have now been recovered,” an official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO)

The district administration has appealed to residents living in hilly and landslide-prone areas to remain alert and avoid staying in vulnerable structures during periods of heavy rain—(KNO)

Cold wave grips Kashmir, Srinagar experienced coldest night with min temp of minus 6⁰C
Woman electrocuted to death in Anantnag
11 tourists, driver injured as vehicle turns turtle in Kulgam
Chinese Foreign Ministry condemns attack in Jammu and Kashmir, says “China firmly opposes all forms of terrorism”
J&K registers 4 point decline in under 5 mortality rate in single year
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Special train arranged for tourists, passengers as J&K highway remains shut for fifth day
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Special train arranged for tourists, passengers as J&K highway remains shut for fifth day
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Three dead, five missing as cloudburst hits Ramban village
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Japan to invest 10 trillion yen in India over next one decade
Top Stories
Rising Kashmir
50,000 ‘skilled, semi-skilled’ Indian personnel to be sent to Japan: MEA
Top Stories