Seven Family Members Killed as Landslide Hits House in J&K’s Reasi 

A family of seven died after a landslide, triggered by heavy rainfall, struck a residential house in Bhadder village of Mahore tehsil in Reasi district, officials said on Saturday .

According to officials, the incident occurred early in the morning when a massive landslide hit the house located on a steep slope, burying the structure under debris.

The house was occupied by multiple family members at the time of the incident.

“Seven people were trapped under the debris. Rescue teams, including personnel from the police, SDRF, and local administration, were dispatched immediately, and all bodies have now been recovered,” an official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO)

The district administration has appealed to residents living in hilly and landslide-prone areas to remain alert and avoid staying in vulnerable structures during periods of heavy rain—(KNO)