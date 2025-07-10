Seven drug peddlers arrested across Kashmir: Police 

Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police have arrested 07 drug peddlers across Kashmir valley in separate actions, including a lady drug peddler and recovered significant quantity of contraband substances from their possession.

In Baramulla, a police party from PS Kreeri at a checkpoint established at Chek Tappar Kreeri intercept a Baleno vehicle bearing registration number DL5CN 7586 with two persons on board. During search, 78 grams and 55 grams of Charas-like substances and 125 strips and 30 strips of Tapentadol HCL were recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Faizan Bukhari son of Bashir Ahmad Bukhari resident of Wani Mohalla Kreeri and a lady resident of Peer Mohalla Kreeri. Similarly, a police party of PP Palhallan intercepted a Truck bearing registration No. JK05A-2377 at a checkpoint established at NHW Tapper. Upon search, 250 grams of poppy straw-like substance was recovered from his possession. The accused (driver) has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf Kumar son of Mohammad Subhan Kumar resident of Braman Rohama. They have been arrested and vehicles used in the commission of crimes have also been seized.

In Budgam, acting on specific input, a police party of PP Narbal raided a bakery shop “Royal Star” located at Narbal chowk in the presence of an Executive Magistrate and independent witnesses. During search, four sticks of Charas like substance wrapped in corn husk (124 grams) were recovered and seized from the shop. The accused identified as Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh and Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh, both sons of Mohammad Ashraf Sheikh residents of Sheikh Mohalla Sultanpora Kandi Baramulla were arrested on the spot.

In Awantipora, a police party of PS Awantipora arrested 02 drug consumers during patrolling at Padgampora Crossing. They have been identified as Faisal Manzoor Reshi son of Manzoor Ahmad Reshi resident of Herpora Awantipora and Mudakir Hussain son of Mumtaz Ali resident of Lehra Kalimusta Gool Ramban. During questioning, they admitted that they are regular drug consumers accordingly they were shifted to drug de addiction/rehabilitation Centre Tral where the test of the persons was conducted and the report reveals positive.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and further investigation have been initiated.

Police urge the general public to remain vigilant and report any instances of drug peddling or other criminal activities to the nearest police station or by dialling 112.