Session on banking sector transformation held at SMVDU

Jammu, May 19: A highly engaging session on “The Transition and Growth in the Banking Sector” was held at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), featuring Ana Mahajan, Chief Manager at the State Bank of India (SBI). Currently posted in Dehradun and overseeing the vital portfolio of Financial Inclusion, Ana Mahajan is an alumna of SMVDU (MBA Batch of 2008).

During the session, she shared her inspiring professional journey within India’s largest public sector bank and offered deep insights into the banking sector’s evolution—from conventional models to today’s dynamic, technology-driven landscape. She highlighted the pivotal role of digital innovation, AI integration, and a shift towards inclusive, customer-centric services in reshaping the financial ecosystem. Emphasising the importance of marketing acumen, analytical thinking, and adaptability, Ana encouraged students to cultivate future-ready skills and embrace lifelong learning to succeed in a rapidly transforming environment. Her perspectives on the use of artificial intelligence in banking, data-driven decision-making, and strategies for reaching unbanked populations resonated strongly with attendees. The session proved to be an enriching experience, equipping management students with practical industry insights, an understanding of emerging roles, and the mindset required to navigate the evolving world of finance. The students expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Ana Mahajan for her enlightening talk. They also extended thanks to Prof. Pragati Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of SMVDU and the faculty of the School of Business for their unwavering support in strengthening alumni relations and fostering meaningful industry-academic engagement.