Sericulture Dev Dept J&K Bids Farewell to Mohammad Aslam Lone, Ghulam Mohammad Rather, Abdul Majeed & Hilal Jan, on their Retirement

Srinagar May, 31: Mr. Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, IAS, Director, Sericulture J&K proudly extends his deepest gratitude and best wishes to Mr. Mohammad Aslam Lone, Mr. Ghulam Ahmad Rather, Mr. Abdul Majeed and Ms.Hilal Jan, on the occasion of their retirement.

Having served the department with unwavering dedication and integrity these officials left behind a legacy of diligence and commitment that will continue to inspire their colleagues.

At a special gathering held to honor their years of service, the Director, Sericulture J&K, lauded them for their invaluable contributions.

He acknowledged their steadfast efforts in ensuring the smooth functioning of the department and praised their exceptional work ethic, professionalism, and sincerity.

During the occasion, Mr. Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, IAS, Director Sericulture J&K extended heartfelt appreciation for their contributions and wish them a joyful and fulfilling retirement on behalf of the entire department. Mr. Bhat also felicitated the retirees with mementoes and flower bouquets for demonstrating an unwavering commitment to duty and a sense of responsibility that has truly set a benchmark for other employees.

The Colleagues and staff members who have gathered to bid adieu to the retiring officials expressed their admiration and gratitude for them, reminiscing about their years of service and celebrating their invaluable role in the Sericulture Development Department.

The event was filled with warm wishes, tokens of appreciation and heartfelt messages reflecting the profound respect they have earned throughout their tenure.

As these officials embark on this new phase of life, the Sericulture Development Department extends its best wishes for their future endeavors hoping that their retirement brings them happiness, health, and peace.