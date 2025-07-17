BreakingNational

Sent strong message to world that there will be consequences if India is attacked: Amit Shah

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for keeping the country secure, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that through Operation Sindoor, India had sent a strong message to the world that it would retaliate if attacked.

Addressing a public event in Dadiya village in Jaipur, Shah said, “Under the leadership of Modi ji, India has become the fourth largest economy in the world. Additionally, 27 crore people have been alleviated from poverty. The biggest thing Modi ji has done is to make the country secure. During Congress’s tenure, there were frequent terror attacks. Modi ji conducted a surgical strike after the Uri attack, an airstrike after the Pulwama attack, and Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam attack. We have sent a strong message to the world that there will be consequences if India is attacked…”

He noted the NDA government’s achievements in the last 11 years, including providing houses, toilets, gas, electricity, and free rations to 60 crore poor individuals across the country.

“MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crores were signed during the Rajasthan Global Investors’ Summit. In the last 11 years, the Modi government has provided houses, toilets, gas, electricity, and free rations to 60 crore poor individuals across the country. All these schemes are being implemented well in Rajasthan under Bhajanlal ji’s government,” Shah said.

India had launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

A day earlier, Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting to review the Delhi Master Plan 2041 (MPD-2041), bringing together key stakeholders, including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Delhi Home and Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood also attended the meeting, which comes a day after a separate review session on the provisions of the MPD-2041 was conducted at the Delhi Secretariat. (ANI)

