Senior Women T20 Practice Matches ; J&K eves thrash Chandigarh by 6 wkts in low scoring match

Jammu, Aug 13: Riding on a superb all-round show by Rubia Syed and splendid bowling display by the duo of right-arm leg-spinner Ananaya Sharma and off-spinner Rudrakshi Chib, J&K eves thrashed their counterparts from Chandigarh (UTCA) by 6 wickets in a low scoring affair of the ongoing Senior Women T20 Practice Matches at Chandigarh today.As per a statement issued here, earlier, put into bat, UTCA scored a paltry total of 69 runs in the rain-curtailed 15 overs. Monika Pandey (17), Sarah Mahajan (16) and skipper Aaradhana Bisht (11) were the main contributors. It is pertinent to mention here that due to continuous rains for 72 hours, the ground conditions were not upto the mark and the match was delayed and reduced to 15 overs. For J&K, all the bowlers, though bowled with a disciplined line and legth, yet Ananaya Sharma and Rudrakshi Chib tasted success, taking 2 wickets each, while Rubia Syed claimed one wicket. Right-arm medium pacer Bismah Hassan was most economical, while left-arm seamer Salra Devi and right-arm off-spinner Sandhya Sayal slso hit the right areas and bowled with nagging line and teasing length. In reply, J&K chased the target in 11.4 overs by losing 4 wickets, thus winning the match by 6 wickets. Rubia Syed top scored with unbeaten 23 off just 11 balls studded with 3 massive sixes, while Chitra Singh Jamwal remained unbeaten on 13 runs with one boundary. Openers Bawandeep Kaur and Ruqaya Amin provided a solid foundation to the team, scoring 14 runs each. Rajini Devi and Ishana Chadha took 2 wickets each for UTCA. For her all-round show, Rubia Syed was adjudged as the Player of the Match. In another match, Himachal Pradesh defeated Uttarakhand in an easy contest by 6 wickets.