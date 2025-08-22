Jammu

Senior Citizens Day celebrated at Bhaderwah

Jammu, Aug 21: The Social Welfare Department Bhaderwah, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh and overall supervision of District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) Tariq Parveez Qazi, organised a special programme to mark Senior Citizens Day. The event aimed to recognise the invaluable contribution of elderly citizens and ensure their continued welfare through various government initiatives.As per a statement issued here said that around 50 senior citizens from different areas of Bhaderwah actively participated in the programme. Tehsil Social Welfare Officer (TSWO) Shahnawaz Ahmad briefed the participants about several government welfare schemes designed for their benefit, including pension schemes, health care support, and other social security measures. He also highlighted the significance of observing Senior Citizens Day, noting that elders carry immense wisdom and life experiences that serve as a guiding force for the younger generation. The programme also featured an interactive grievances redressal session, where senior citizens shared their concerns and suggestions. The TSWO assured them of prompt resolution and better facilitation of welfare services. Participants were also sensitised about upcoming initiatives to strengthen social security and healthcare access for the elderly in the district.Expressing their gratitude, the senior citizens appreciated the initiative of the Social Welfare Department and praised the district administration for providing a platform that not only recognises their contributions but also addresses their needs. Such programmes, they said, reinforce their role as respected and valued members of society while fostering a sense of inclusion and support.

