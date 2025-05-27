Kashmir

Seminary suffers damages in fire incident in Shopian

Shopian, May 26: A fire broke out at Siraj-ul-Uloom, a seminary located in the Imam Sahib area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district, on Monday evening, causing damage to two buildings.
According to Er Moin ul Islam, Assistant Director of Fire and Emergency Services Pulwama, the control room received a distress call at approximately 5:20 PM reporting that two buildings of the Darul Uloom were engulfed in flames.
He said that three fire tenders from Shopian, Zainapora, and Behibagh were swiftly dispatched to the site. “Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control quickly, containing the fire to affected structures and preventing further spread to nearby buildings,” he said.
He added that no fatalities were reported in the incident.
Local resident informed that one individual Gowhar Ahmad from Molo Chitragam sustained injuries during the incident while Riyaz Ahmad, a teacher and resident of Anantnag, fell unconscious at the scene.
They added that both were rushed to the District Hospital Shopian for medical treatment.
Personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, and Army also participated in the firefighting and rescue operation.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway.

 

