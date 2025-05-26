Selection Trials Announced for Junior National Soft Tennis Championship

Jammu May 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Amateur Soft Tennis Association has announced the Open Selection Trials for the upcoming 20th Junior National Soft Tennis Championship for boys and girls. The prestigious championship is scheduled to take place from June 26 to 30 in Panchkula, Haryana, where the J&K Boys and Girls Teams will proudly represent the Union Territory.

The selection trials will be conducted on June 2 at the Tennis Court, Gindun Sports Stadium, Rajbagh, Srinagar. All affiliated district units are requested to identify and send their most promising young players for participation in these trials. Nominations should be forwarded on official district unit letterhead and must bear the signature of the President or Secretary concerned.

Eligible players for the trials must be born between the years 2007 and 2011. Following the selection process, shortlisted athletes will participate in an intensive 21-day coaching camp, meticulously designed to prepare the teams for national-level competition. The Association greatly values the active cooperation of district presidents and secretaries in ensuring the participation of the finest talent from across Jammuand Kashmir.

J&K Junior Softball Team Selected

J&K Junior Softball team (Boys and Girls) has been selected after Screening by the Screening Committee of J&K Sports Council headed by Kabra Altaf, Member J&K Sports Council and other members of Screening Committee at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar Sunday.

Ayush Singh have been appointed as J&K Boys team Coach, Ajay Singh named as Coach for J&K Girls team while as Shaista Wani and Muneera Hassan have been assigned charge of Managers for J&K Boys and Girls Team. Siraj ud Din Dar will accompany with team as General Manager. Waseem Raja Khan General Secretary J&K Softball Association applauded the tremendous support by J&K Sports Council for the promotion and development of the Olympic Sport of Softball. The 43rd Edition of Junior National Softball Championship for (Boys & Girls) is scheduled to be held at Punjab University, Chandigarh from May 29 till June 2.

BOYS TEAM:

Athar Hussain, Yamin Hussain, Jai Jamwal, Sajid Hilal, Sahil Sharma, Zameer Hussain, Amaan Ali, Irshad Hussain, Kapish Kalotra, Nasir Hussain, Yashvardhan Singh, Vansh Charak, Ahtisham, Ayaan Hussain, Imran and Hashim Mushtaq

GIRLS TEAM

Kritika Sharma, Saniya Ashiq, Suzaina Showkat, Haniya Muzaffar, Muntaha Khurshid, Arizoo Aslam, Sobiya Mushtaq, Zainab Zahoor, Misbah Mushtaq, Rahila Showkat, Falak Nabi, Hashmi Iqbal, Arjumand Sohuja, Adeeba Bashir, Gungun Sharma and Arjimand Farooq