Secy RDD&PR reviews progress of UT CAPEX, SASCI

Srinagar, Sept 08: Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (RDD&PR), Mohammad Aijaz Asad, on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the physical and financial progress under the Union Territory (UT) CAPEX and the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI).

The review laid special emphasis on accelerating infrastructure development for Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), Block Development Councils (BDCs), and District Development Councils (DDCs). The meeting also reviewed progress on ongoing works such as residential accommodations for PRI members, DDC offices, and other related infrastructure.

Emphasising speedy execution, the Secretary directed officers to clear approvals within 2–3 days and ensure that projects reach the tendering stage within this week positively. He stressed that allotments be issued immediately, and works already tendered must commence without further delay. “As we are already running late, it is critical to pick up the right momentum and pace so that targets are achieved on time,” he said.

The Secretary urged officers to maintain accountability, transparency, and pace in execution. Highlighting region-specific challenges, he cautioned that Winter weather conditions in Kashmir could hamper construction activity, making the timely execution of projects even more exigent.

During the meeting, it was informed that under UT CAPEX, 1,069 works have been completed in Kashmir division and 865 in Jammu division. Additionally, 27 infrastructure works for DDCs, BDCs, and PRIs have been completed.

While reviewing SASCI, it was informed that loan assistance of Rs 21.10 crore has been sanctioned for projects of Rural Development Department.

The Secretary underlined Finance Department directives mandating utilisation of 75% of sanctioned assistance by December and immediate surrender of non-viable projects for reallocation of funds. He reiterated that under SASCI, departments must demonstrate the capacity to incur at least Rs 2 crore expenditure within the financial year, failing which funds may be withdrawn.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Director RDD Kashmir, Shabir Hussain Bhat; Director RDD Jammu, Shehnaz Akhtar; Director Finance, Umar Khan; Assistant Commissioners Development (ACDs) and Executive Engineers.