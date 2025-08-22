Secy RDD calls for strict MGNREGA implementation

Srinagar, Aug 21: Secretary, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (RDD&PR), Mohammad Aijaz Asad, on Thursday called for strict adherence to the advisories issued by the Union Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) and firming up of the reply to Audit paras.Chairing a meeting to review the implementation of MGNREGA in the region, the Secretary underscored the need to streamline the financial processes, strengthen recordkeeping and make rural employment delivery more transparent and efficient. He described the Audit observations as opportunities to plug gaps and improve systems under MGNREGA.He directed the officers to ensure meticulous maintenance of muster rolls, measurement books and other essential records at the Panchayat level, making accountability and transparency a central focus. Asad asked the districts to revamp monitoring and grievance redressal mechanisms so that monitoring becomes “active and meaningful rather than a mere formality.”Regarding land development works, the Secretary said that most districts had submitted NIL reports without credible field verification. He stressed evidence-based verification in line with MoRD advisories and assured that the national checklist for field committees would be circulated for guidance.Reviewing the use of NMMS (National Mobile Monitoring Software), the Secretary praised its role in ensuring transparency and accountability.Taking up Amrit Sarovar sites, he described the mission as critical for sustainable water conservation in J&K. He directed the field verification with geotagged photographs and assured revival of water bodies to their intended use.About financial discipline, the Secretary reviewed the outstanding audit paras and pending AC/DC bills since 202021, calling for coordinated efforts with the Finance Department to clear backlogs within fixed timelines.Regarding sanitation, the meeting reviewed district-wise SBM (Swachh Bharat Mission) 202526 targets, including construction of 30,000 IHHL units, compost pits, and soak pits.The Secretary termed these “vital for building a healthier and cleaner rural ecosystem” and sought accelerated implementation.Additional Secretary Waseem Raja gave a presentation on urgent MGNREGA indicators and the roadmap for PAN-India rollout of Yuktdhara, a planning and monitoring platform. He also briefed about the Geofencing and Geotagging Application, which will enable accurate mapping, real-time monitoring and transparency in asset creation.