Security tightened in Jammu ahead of PM Modi’s visit on April 19

JAMMU, Apr 11: Security has been intensified across Jammu ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit on April 19, during which he is set to flag off the much-anticipated Vande Bharat train from Katra to Srinagar and inaugurate the world’s highest cable-stayed bridge in Reasi.

According to official sources, personnel from the Special Protection Group (SPG) are expected to arrive in Jammu within the next couple of days. Once on the ground, they will conduct extensive security drills and mock exercises to ensure a foolproof security apparatus during the Prime Minister’s visit.

Security agencies and law enforcement units have already begun holding coordination meetings to ensure the smooth and secure execution of the high-profile visit, sources said.

Additional security checkpoints (nakas) have been established across Jammu, while tight surveillance is being maintained at all entry and exit points. CCTV cameras are being installed at strategic locations, and efforts are underway to repair and reactivate non-functional surveillance systems to ensure 24×7 monitoring, the officials added.

In preparation for the railway segment of the Prime Minister’s itinerary, the Indian Railways has cancelled all leaves for its staff in the region.

“The holidays of all railway employees have been cancelled ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit. All staff have been directed to remain on duty and ensure that necessary arrangements are completed on time,” said Udipan Sharma, a senior railway engineer, while speaking to Rising Kashmir.

Two Vande Bharat trains are set to operate in the Union Territory — one connecting Katra with Srinagar, and the other operating on the Srinagar-Jammu route, eventually linking with other parts of the country. Both trains will have a scheduled halt at Sangaldan, where a change of railway crew will take place, and passengers will also be able to board.

Following the ceremonial flag-off of the Vande Bharat Express, Prime Minister Modi will proceed to Reasi, where he is slated to inaugurate the world’s highest cable-stayed bridge — a significant infrastructure milestone for the region.

The high-profile visit is being seen as a major boost to connectivity and development in Jammu and Kashmir, and security agencies are leaving no stone unturned to ensure its success.