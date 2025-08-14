Security tightened for peaceful I-Day in Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 13: Ahead of Independence Day, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across the Kashmir Valley to ensure a peaceful and incident-free celebration. Additional deployment of troops has been made in sensitive areas and multi-tier security measures are in effect, officials said on Wednesday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, V.K. Birdi, said that full-dress rehearsals for the Independence Day celebrations were conducted smoothly in all districts of the Valley.

“All contingents participated in the rehearsals. In Srinagar, where the main function will take place, we have deployed multi-tier security and high-tech surveillance systems. We want maximum public participation to make the event successful,” IGP Birdi said.

He added that random frisking of pedestrians and vehicles has been intensified across major areas of Srinagar, including LalChowk and Hari Singh High Street. Surveillance drones, bomb disposal squads, and canine units have been kept on standby.

On a recent infiltration attempt in the Uri sector, Birdi said the matter is currently under investigation.

The parade contingents participating in the UT Level Independence Parade include contingents from J&K Police, J&K Armed Police, CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB, SDRF, FPF, Fire and Emergency Services, NCC Cadets, Children of Govt. and Police Public School, Pipe Band/ Brass Band of J&K Police and other Paramilitary Forces.

DIG NKR Maqsood-ul-Zaman (IPS) has personally traversed the North Kashmir Range to take stock of security preparations at the main venues in Baramulla, Kupwara, PD Sopore, and PD Handwara.

He was accompanied at each district headquarter by the respective Senior Superintendents of Police, demonstrating coordinated leadership and robust oversight. The assessment was focused on tech driven advanced surveillance measures with vigilant ground operations.

Mobile patrols, checkpoints, and frisking teams form the layered defense expected at every venue. The synchronized approach ensures that both technological tools and human vigilance are operating in tandem, maintaining a tight security grip while ensuring the public can celebrate with confidence.

For DIG NKR, this hands-on inspection grounds a deep commitment to safeguarding freedom while respecting the spirit of the occasion. He has emphasized seamless collaboration between local police, central forces, and community stakeholders to create an atmosphere where celebration and safety go hand in hand.

Meanwhile authorities have intensified security measures, including vehicle inspections along the Jammu-Srinagar Highway, in preparation for the 79th Independence Day.

Security personnel were actively conducting checks to ensure the safe and smooth execution of the celebrations.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Udhampur, Prehlad Kumar, urged the public to report any suspicious activity to the police in the lead-up to Independence Day.

Kumar told Rising Kashmir that collaborative efforts of various security forces, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in conducting thorough security checks.

“We are inspecting vehicles on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and advise everyone to alert the police if they observe anything unusual,” he said.

In Jammu city and other districts, security has been tightened and additional troops have been deployed at vital highways and junctions.