Security tightened across J&K ahead of AmarnathYatra 2025

Srinagar, June 29: With the annual AmarnathYatra set to begin on July 3, security has been significantly tightened across Jammu and Kashmir to ensure the safe passage of pilgrims. Officials confirmed on Sunday that elaborate security arrangements have been completed, particularly along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) and other vital road links.

A senior police officer told Rising Kashmir that additional deployments of troops have been made at critical junctions, while multiple checkpoints have been set up along NH44 to regulate traffic and monitor movement.

“Troop deployment along the highway and vital intersections has been completed. Frisking has been intensified at major points on the route. Special attention is being given to surveillance and quick response capabilities,” the officer said.

In a notable move this year, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), will be stationed closer to the Amarnath cave shrine to ensure a rapid response in case of emergencies. Special teams have also been assigned to monitor drone activity along the pilgrimage route and at the base camps.

Round-the-clock patrolling will be carried out—during the day by security personnel and at night through 360-degree camera-fitted Mobile Bunker Vehicles (MBVs). “No pilgrim vehicle will be allowed to mix with civilian traffic. Pilgrim convoys will have fixed timings and will be escorted by paramilitary forces on both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes,” the official added.

Dog squads, counter-IED equipment, vehicle repair units, and recovery teams have also been mobilized to ensure the uninterrupted movement of Yatra convoys. Army helicopters and drones will conduct aerial surveillance to monitor the region continuously.

Ramesh Kumar, Commandant of the 137 Battalion CRPF in Udhampur, said special dog squads have been deployed at various points along the highway. “We are here to ensure the safety of the pilgrims. There is no reason for fear. Our teams are alert and ready,” he said.

Earlier, the Director General of Police (DGP) for Jammu and Kashmir had directed officers to fortify the security grid, especially at vulnerable points along the National Highway. He instructed district-level officers to boost surveillance, gather intelligence, and remain vigilant to thwart any possible terror threats.

The DGP also reviewed law and order conditions and operational readiness across districts, instructing officers to intensify Motor Vehicle Checkpoints (MVCPs), conduct night dominations, and maintain heightened alertness in their respective jurisdictions.

With the pilgrimage scheduled to continue till August 18, authorities are leaving no stone unturned to provide a secure and seamless journey for the thousands of devotees expected to participate in the sacred AmarnathYatra.