Security, logistical arrangements in place for Independence Day events: IGP Kashmir

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, VK Birdi on Monday said that all necessary security and logistical arrangements have been put in place for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations across the Valley.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a rehearsal parade at Partap Park Srinagar, IGP Birdi, per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said rehearsal drills are being carried out as part of the preparations.

He said multiple layers of security will be in place on August 15, with special arrangements at sensitive locations to ensure the event passes off peacefully.

The IGP also said every effort is being made to ensure smooth and incident-free celebrations—(KNO)