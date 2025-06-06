Security heightened in Reasi district ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Security has been heightened in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, with authorities increasing inspections and vigilance, particularly in Katra city of Reasi district.

On Thursday, security forces also conducted extensive checks in the Ramban district, utilising dog squads and carrying out thorough vehicle inspections. Security was additionally heightened at Udhampur Railway Station to ensure safe movement ahead of the Prime Minister’s arrival.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Union Minister Jitendra Singh visited the Katra railway station and inspected the Vande Bharat trains scheduled to be launched.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, “If I tell you that I have been waiting for this moment for a long time, it will still not be enough. This rail project began when I was in the 7th or 8th class. Now, even my children have started working after completing school and college. But, better late than never…tomorrow PM will inaugurate the Vande Bharat services and it will benefit us…whenever highway gets blocked, the airlines start selling tickets of Rs 5,000 for Rs 20,000, such issues will be solved from now on.”

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, “In 2014, when PM Modi took oath as PM, the work on this bridge had almost stopped. There were controversies about the tallest bridge in the world as well, whether it would be possible to build such a bridge and whether it would be safe. There would be ease of travel and ease of business. Within 3 hours, you can reach Srinagar from here. The rush on the highway will reduce. This will become a part of Viksit Bharat.”

The Northern Railway announced the commencement of regular services of the Vande Bharat Express trains between Srinagar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, which will start on June 7.

The services will operate six days a week, enhancing connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the prominent pilgrimage destination.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir today and inaugurate several projects, including the Chenab bridge, the Anji bridge, and flag off Vande Bharat trains.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Chenab bridge and visit the bridge deck at around 11 am. Thereafter, he will visit and inaugurate the Anji bridge.

PM Modi will flag off Vande Bharat Trains at around noon. Thereafter, he will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore at Katra.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project to the nation. The Prime Minister will also flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar and back.

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various road projects. He will lay the foundation stone of the road widening project from Rafiabad to Kupwara on National Highway-701 and the construction of Shopian bypass road on NH-444 worth over Rs 1,952 crore. He will also inaugurate two flyover projects at Sangrama Junction on National Highway-1 in Srinagar and at Bemina Junction on National Highway-44. These projects will ease traffic congestion and enhance traffic flow for the commuters.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Katra, worth over Rs 350 crore. It will be the first medical college in the Reasi district, contributing substantially to the healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Notably, this will be Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to the territory after ‘Operation Sindoor’ – India’s precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists. (ANI)