Security forces recover war-like stores including machine gun in Kupwara

In a significant breakthrough, Kupwara Police & 47RR of Indian Army have successfully recovered a substantial cache of war-like stores during Search and Destroy Operation (SADO) in the Kandi Forest belt of Kupwara district.

A Police spokesperson said, the recovered items include 01 Machine Gun, 07 assorted Hand grenades, 90 Loose rounds, One Chinese-made binocular, Two Solar mobile chargers as well as clothing including sleeping bag of foreign origin and large quantity of Pakistan made medicines.

In this regard an FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of law and investigation taken up.

This joint operation highlights the resolve of security forces to safeguard peace and stability in the area by neutralizing potential threats before they can materialize.