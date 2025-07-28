BreakingKashmirUncategorized

Security forces recover arms, ammunition in Kralpora, one arrested

ANI
ANI
1 Min Read

In a major success against anti-national activities, security forces on Monday apprehended a terrorist associate during a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the village of Marsary, Chowkibal, Kralpora in Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation was jointly launched by 05 PARA, 160 Territorial Army, 98 Bn CRPF, the Special Operations Group (SOG) Kralpora, and the Police Station Kralpora, based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of a terrorist associate in the area.

The arrested person was identified as Wali Mohd Mir, a resident of Marsary. Upon Mir’s search, the police recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from his possession, including one AK-56 rifle, three K-56 magazines, 1150 rounds of AK-56 ammunition and 17 UBGL grenades.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the apprehended individual was working as a terrorist Associate for proscribed terrorist outfits and was involved in facilitating the movement of arms and ammunition to active terrorists in the region, police added.

An FIR was filed under the relevant provisions of law and has been registered at Police Station Kralpora. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Rajouri accident: Woman dies, her 2 minor kids among 4 injured 
Kashmir: Lumberdar of Hind-Sitapora suspended over MCC Violations at Shopian
Vivek Bali Addresses Public Grievances in Tahab Pulwama
UPSC recruitment test for EFPO conducted across 17 centres in Srinagar
Burglary case solved within 24 hours and stolen property recovered in Srinagar
Share This Article
Previous Article “Not confirmed yet”: CM Omar Abdullah on reports of Pahalgam attack terrorist killed in Op Mahadev
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Not confirmed yet”: CM Omar Abdullah on reports of Pahalgam attack terrorist killed in Op Mahadev
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
“No Modi-Trump call between April 22 and June 17,” Jaishankar tells Lok Sabha amid Operation Sindoor discussion
Breaking National
Development must be judicious; for every tree uprooted, a hundred must be planted: CM Omar Abdullah
Breaking Jammu
LG Sinha hands over appointment letters to 80 NoKs of terror victims in Jammu
Breaking Jammu