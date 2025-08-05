BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Security forces continue operation for 5th day in South Kashmir’s Kulgam

On the abrogation day, the security forces continue their operation in the Akhal Devsar area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district for the fifth consecutive day.

So far, one terrorist has been neutralised in the operation.

On Saturday, security forces neutralised one terrorist during a gunfight that continued overnight in the Akhal area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, Chinar Corps said. The joint operation was carried out by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir police, CRPF, and the Special Operations Group (SOG).

In a post on X, Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said, “OP AKHAL, Kulgam. Intermittent and intense firefight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the noose while maintaining contact.”

“One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far. Operation continues,” post added on X.

In an earlier operation by the Indian Army’s White Knight Corps in the Poonch sector on July 30, two terror operatives were neutralised while attempting to infiltrate across the LoC.

In its post, the White Knight Corps said, ” Operation Shivashakti. In a successful anti-infiltration operation, alert troops of the Indian Army eliminated two terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control. Swift action and accurate firepower thwarted the nefarious designs. Three weapons have been recovered. Synergistic and synchronised intelligence inputs from own intelligence units and JK Police led to a successful operation.”

On July 29, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed Lok Sabha that the Lashkar-e-Taiba top commander Suleman, involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, was among the three terrorists killed by security forces during Operation Mahadev in Jammu and Kashmir.

” In the Operation Mahadev, Suleman alias Faizal…, Afghan and Jibran, these three terrorists were killed in a joint operation of the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police… Suleman was an A-category commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Afghan was an A-category Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist. And Jibran was also an A-grade terrorist… All three terrorists who killed our citizens in the Baisaran valley have been eliminated…,” Shah said during the second debate on the Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha.

The three terrorists were killed in Operation Mahadev in an intense firefight with security forces in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

